John Stamos Performs 'It's a Small World' with Wife Caitlin and Son Billy While Social Distancing

Image zoom Caitlin Stamos McHugh, son Billy and John Stamos John Stamos Instagram

Disneyland may be closed over coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, but John Stamos and his family still have their own way of experiencing its magic while social distancing.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Stamos, 56, shared a cute video of him having an “It’s a Small World” sing-along with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and their son, William “Billy” Christopher.

The clip begins with the three sitting in bed together. Wearing a set of Minnie Mouse ears, McHugh Stamos, 33, strums on a ukulele while Stamos — also clad in Disney-themed gear — plays on his guitar as the two start to sing. The video then cuts to little Billy, who turns 2 next month, interrupting his mother as he climbs onto her lap.

The parents then go through several attempts to sing to Billy before the toddler starts crying. At one point, Billy playfully bites McHugh Stamos and giggles.

RELATED: John Stamos Helps Fan Get Engaged with Surprise Marriage Proposal at Disney World: ‘That’s Magical’

In another instance, Stamos adorably picks up his son and blows a raspberry on his back.

The sweet video ends with the Full House alum simply giving up and throwing a Mickey Mouse doll at the camera.

“‘It’s a Small World’ family Sing-A-Long turned into a ‘Small Disaster! #bedjams #quarantine #stayhome,” Stamos captioned the clip.

However, the dad of one seemingly had more luck with reading bedtime stories.

In a video shared on Disney’s social media account that same day, Stamos read A Kiss Goodnight by Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman as a way to entertain fans who are social distancing at home. He read the book while sitting in a Dumbo cart from the iconic Disneyland ride.

There's magic behind each page. ✨ Enjoy "A Kiss Goodnight," by Disney Legends Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman, read by @JohnStamos. pic.twitter.com/BpjXYngoII — Disney (@Disney) March 26, 2020

RELATED: John Stamos Shares His Love Story with Caitlin McHugh: All About His Disney-Themed Proposal

The story tells the tale of how Walt Disney was inspired by the beauty of fireworks, leading him to create a special nighttime display as “kiss goodnight” to his theme park guests.

“I know this is a very difficult time for everyone — plus we can’t go to Disneyland or Disney World — but we have our family, we have our friends and we have Disney. So let’s do what he would do and find magic in each and everyday,” Stamos said in the video.

The actor’s love of all-things Disney is widely known. In 2017, Stamos proposed to McHugh Stamos at Disneyland.

Before popping the question, he screened a short film that he made of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films, ending the display with The Little Mermaid — which encouraged him to “just ask the girl.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“She loves Disneyland and [at the park], I got on my knee and asked her,” Stamos told PEOPLE in 2018. “I pulled the ring out. I don’t know how she did it, but she went to hug me and slipped her finger right in it. When the park closed, we ran around the park in our Disney onesies.”

The couple also celebrated their honeymoon at Walt Disney World.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.