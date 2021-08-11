"She's got amazing parenting tools. And she's so kind and loving and patient. How lucky am I?" John Stamos tells PEOPLE of his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos

John Stamos Opens Up About His 'Incredible' Wife Caitlin and Their Hopes for a Second Baby

As parents to 3-year-old son Billy, it's not easy for John Stamos and his wife, actress Caitlin McHugh Stamos, to find a little time for themselves.

"We try to have date nights — to get little glimmers of what it used to be," Stamos, 58, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "We have that and then we go home to a screaming child!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Occasional chaos aside, Stamos and Caitlin are relishing being parents to Billy, a "strong-headed and independent" little guy who may or may not inherit some of Dad's interests.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

john stamos and family John Stamos, wife Caitlin and son Billy | Credit: Robert Trachtenberg

"He doesn't want to do drums or guitar, but he likes coming around the shows now," says Stamos, who has played guitar and drums with The Beach Boys for decades.

"And I turned him onto a lot of cool movies early. He loves Grease and Singin' in the Rain. I hope that rubs off on him, because he seems to really like sports, and that depresses me."

And the actor says when it comes to parenting, he and Caitlin are most often on the same page. "Mostly, I just listen to her," he says with a laugh. "She's got amazing parenting tools. And she's so kind and loving and patient. How lucky am I?"

stamos cover Credit: Robert Trachtenberg

When it comes to expanding their family, the couple is hopeful. "We've been trying for a while now and it hasn't been successful yet," says Caitlin.

"Well, the first kid stops us a lot of the time!" says Stamos. And ultimately, "we're very fortunate," he says. "It's all about gratitude, gratitude, gratitude."

No matter what, Stamos says he's trying to be as present as possible for every moment with his son. "Everybody tells you it goes so fast, and it's true," he says. "I'd never thought about mortality before, but I want to be alive to see all of the wonderful things in my son's life. These are the beautiful memories I'll remember forever."