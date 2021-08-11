"This is what I've always wanted," says John Stamos of life with his wife Caitlin and their 3-year-old son Billy

John Stamos on How Wife Caitlin and Son Billy Changed His Life: 'My Dreams Came True'

For John Stamos, the best part of the day is the early morning, when he and his 3-year-old son Billy have a special routine.

"He says, 'Let's go in the kitch,' and he helps me make coffee," Stamos, 58, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Then he likes to come into my office and go through the drawers looking for treats. I call him King Stamo because he rules!"

For Stamos, who wed actress Caitlin McHugh Stamos in 2018, it's the little moments that are often the most blissful, especially considering the actor, who most recently starred on Big Shot, once believed having a family wasn't in the cards.

"I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," Stamos recalls. "And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy."

Ultimately, Stamos says he attributes finding Caitlin to "straightening up my life." Says the Fuller House star: "I wasn't deserving of it yet I think. But six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person. And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, 'I have to be good for that to make it work.' "

When it comes to keeping their marriage strong — while also parenting a "mischievous" 3-year-old — the couple rely on communication and date nights.

"I forget what the magic ratio is, but I think it's about having more positive reactions over negative," says Caitlin, 35. "It's nice to connect over something else — it's not always about the kid. We're still trying to find the balance!"

Stamos, who calls his wife "an incredible mom," says they aim for romantic nights together whenever possible.

"We surprise each other," he says. "Last week, she took me to the Lavender Festival and I absolutely loved it. The simplest things are what we strive to get back into. We can't imagine what life is like without the little guy, but we dip our toe in. And then we go home to a screaming child!"

And at the end of the day, the chaos, the sleepless nights, all of it "is what I always wanted," says Stamos. "My dreams came true 100 times over."