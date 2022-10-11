John Stamos Says He's Not Afraid to Get Emotional in Front of Son Billy: 'I Cry All the Time'

John Stamos appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, where he explained how he drew from his own life while filming the second season of the Disney+ series Big Shot

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on October 11, 2022 05:30 PM
John Stamos Instagram
Photo: John Stamos Instagram

John Stamos is sharing how he's channeled his recent life experience in his Disney+ series Big Shot.

While speaking about the second season of the comedy/drama series on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Full House alum opened up about how he cries "almost every day."

Stamos says he appreciates that his character Marvyn on the show is "not afraid to be vulnerable," noting that he has to "be vulnerable as an actor to play him a lot of the time."

He also says it's not unusual for him to "cry all the time" in front of son Billy, 4, and that he will turn to Marvyn's relationship with his daughter on the show, noting that he now has a different approach to these emotional scenes since becoming a dad.

"I want to, I like to, dive into those themes," he tells PEOPLE. "It's not about the big things anymore for me. It's about the moments, the micro-transaction."

Speaking with PEOPLE at Cool Comedy * Hot Cuisine's Tribute To Bob Saget last month, the actor reflected on the moments where he misses the late comedian since his death at age 65 in January.

"We were there for everything for each other: the good times, the bad times, divorces, marriages, kids. I don't know how I'm gonna get through the rest of this world without him," the actor lamented, noting how moments with son Billy make him want to talk to his late friend.

"Billy does something funny and I'll go, 'I wish Bob could see this,' or I wish I could call him and tell him," Stamos said, adding, "it's a tragedy."

John Stamos and Caitlin McHughs
Caitlin McHughs Instagram

Stamos also talked about the "enduring legacy" of Full House, noting that Billy has taken to watching it himself.

"Today, my son is home all day and he's watched it," he told PEOPLE, joking, "sometimes I come home and the nanny is showing it to him and I'll fire her and I'll put him on time out."

Stamos said Billy has already taken to the show's many catchphrases, noting, "He'll sarcastically give me catchphrases like 'You've got it dude.'"

