John Stamos Is Using the 'Iconic' Full House Couch as a 'Baby Safety Gate'

John Stamos has found one unique way to keep his toddler from accessing unsafe areas of the house.

On Tuesday night, the 56-year-old actor shared a hilarious photo of his son William “Billy” Christopher attempting to reach a stairway blocked with a very familiar piece of a furniture: the blue and yellow couch from Full House, the beloved sitcom that helped make Stamos a household name.

The loveseat was the center of the fictional Tanner household throughout Full House‘s eight seasons, and was brought back to life for Fuller House — Netflix’s sequel series that premiered back in 2016.

“Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history?” Stamos captioned the photo, which showed the couch in all its glory, with Billy beside it. “You, make the call.”

Fans were quick to react in the comments. “Wow! You have it?! That’s so awesome 😍,” one wrote. “Iconic for sure 🙌.”

“Thanks for making this weird, emotional, scary time a little less stressful,” said another.

Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos have been finding ways to keep Billy entertained as they all stay home amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In an adorable video shared to Stamos’ Instagram earlier this month, the Disney-loving couple brought the magic of Disneyland to their only child, staging an “It’s a Small World” family sing-along.

Billy, who turns 2 this month, didn’t appear to be interested — interrupting his mom as she strummed on a ukulele before later breaking into tears.

“‘It’s a Small World’ family Sing-A-Long turned into a ‘Small Disaster!’ ” Stamos joked in the clip’s caption.

The star seemed to have more luck with reading bedtime stories, guiding fans through A Kiss Goodnight by Floyd Norman and Richard Sherman in a video shared on Disney’s social media account.

The story tells the tale of how Walt Disney was inspired by the beauty of fireworks, leading him to create a special nighttime display as a “kiss goodnight” to his theme park guests.

“I know this is a very difficult time for everyone — plus we can’t go to Disneyland or Disney World — but we have our family, we have our friends and we have Disney. So let’s do what he would do and find magic in each and every day,” Stamos said in the video while sitting in a Dumbo cart from the iconic ride.

Stamos and McHugh Stamos recently celebrated their second anniversary.

Meanwhile, Fuller House wrapped filming of its fifth and final season back in November. The final episodes are scheduled to air later this year.

Working on the show for decades has bonded its cast, especially Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier.

Saget, 63, previously told PEOPLE that after playing an on-screen family for so many years, he considers them family in their real lives, too.

“We had heavy life experiences — all of us, John, Dave and myself — had a lot of family stuff,” Saget said. “A lot of good things, a lot of difficult things and they’ve also grown through life.”

“As you get older, you go through stuff,” he continued. “And they’ve realized who they are, and they’ve realized how to get through life and they put out a lot of love and that’s why I think the show is what it is.”