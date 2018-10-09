John Stamos Might Just Be the Hottest Dad in Hollywood, and We Have the Photos to Prove It

The actor could not be more adorable than when he's with his infant son, Billy

More
placeholder
Georgia Slater
October 09, 2018 04:20 PM
<p>John Stamos made his house a little &#8220;fuller&#8221; in April when he and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed son Billy, named after the actor&#8217;s late father.</p> <p>&#8220;From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BhnqDhqhKPg/?taken-by=johnstamos">Stamos shared with fans</a> when introducing Billy to the world.</p>
pinterest
A SPECIAL BOND

John Stamos made his house a little “fuller” in April when he and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed son Billy, named after the actor’s late father.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” Stamos shared with fans when introducing Billy to the world.

John Stamos/Instagram
<p>&#8220;The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins.&nbsp;#BillyandtheRippers,&#8221; Stamos captioned&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BinuvABh6Up/">a shot of his son</a> meeting <em>Full House</em> costars Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin in May.</p>
pinterest
NOT JUST AN UNCLE ANYMORE

“The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers,” Stamos captioned a shot of his son meeting Full House costars Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin in May.

John Stamos/Instagram
<p>Storytime is quite the A-list event in the actor&#8217;s house. &#8220;Thank you @jimmyfallon for the cool&nbsp;#DaDa&nbsp;book,&#8221; <a href="https://www.facebook.com/johnstamos/photos/a.733877019963214/2428360413848191/?type=3&amp;theater">Stamos wrote on Facebook</a> in May. &#8220;Billy boy is fascinated by it. (It&#8217;s a little high-brow for me) XOXOXO&#8221;</p>
pinterest
READ ALL ABOUT IT

Storytime is quite the A-list event in the actor’s house. “Thank you @jimmyfallon for the cool #DaDa book,” Stamos wrote on Facebook in May. “Billy boy is fascinated by it. (It’s a little high-brow for me) XOXOXO”

John Stamos/Facebook
<p>Stamos&#8217;s wife Caitlin McHugh posted this sweet <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bivi96GBpHX/?taken-by=caitlinskybound">Mother&#8217;s Day snap of her boys</a>, thanking them for &#8220;making her a mommy&#8221; and making her feel like &#8220;the luckiest birthday girl in the world.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
NAP TIME

Stamos’s wife Caitlin McHugh posted this sweet Mother’s Day snap of her boys, thanking them for “making her a mommy” and making her feel like “the luckiest birthday girl in the world.”

Caitlin McHugh/Instagram
<p>Stamos even brought Billy with him to the voting booth. &#8220;#WeVoted,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjqq_UAgvjD/?taken-by=johnstamos">he captioned this moment</a>.</p>
pinterest
PATRIOTIC PALS

Stamos even brought Billy with him to the voting booth. “#WeVoted,” he captioned this moment.

John Stamos/Instagram
<p>Stamos shared some heartfelt feelings during his first Father&#8217;s Day as a Dad.</p> <p>&#8220;I don&rsquo;t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut&#8230;. It means when people ask me if I&#8217;m a father, I don&#8217;t have to use the goofy line, &#8216;No, but I play one on TV&#8217;&#8230;. I&rsquo;ll always be known as someone&rsquo;s dad. And that&rsquo;s all I ever wanted,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BkJeJmCg9lU/?taken-by=johnstamos">he wrote</a>.</p>
pinterest
A FATHER'S DAY TO REMEMBER

Stamos shared some heartfelt feelings during his first Father’s Day as a Dad.

“I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut…. It means when people ask me if I’m a father, I don’t have to use the goofy line, ‘No, but I play one on TV’…. I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted,” he wrote.

John Stamos/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Looks like we got a stowaway,&#8221; Stamos joked of his guitar-loving <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bkxwz90BTqu/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=johnstamos">guy in July.</a></p>
pinterest
MUSIC MAN

“Looks like we got a stowaway,” Stamos joked of his guitar-loving guy in July.

John Stamos/Instagram
<p>McHugh couldn&#8217;t resist sharing&nbsp;some picture perfect moments <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk4Farehek6/?taken-by=caitlinskybound">from the family&#8217;s July 4th</a>.</p>
pinterest
RED, WHITE & SMOOCH

McHugh couldn’t resist sharing some picture perfect moments from the family’s July 4th.

Caitlin McHugh/Instagram
<p>&#8220;The Stamos boys take Manhattan,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk_gvrDBd0v/?taken-by=johnstamos">the actor wrote on Instagram</a> alongside a pic of the pair&#8217;s day on the town. Billy just couldn&#8217;t wait to check out the sights &mdash; or snooze on Dad, one of the two.</p>
pinterest
BABY'S DAY OUT

“The Stamos boys take Manhattan,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of the pair’s day on the town. Billy just couldn’t wait to check out the sights — or snooze on Dad, one of the two.

John Stamos/Instagram
<p>Stamos shared a sweet picture of himself hitting the water with his baby son on Oct. 9. In the adorable snap, the actor held Billy in what appeared to be a pool. The baby&rsquo;s face wasn&rsquo;t visible because of his sun hat.</p> <p>The&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/fuller-house/"><em>Fuller House</em></a>&nbsp;star <a href="https://people.com/parents/john-stamos-dad-shares-photo-infant-son-in-water/">captioned the photo</a>, &ldquo;Some days are just better than others.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
WATER BOYS

Stamos shared a sweet picture of himself hitting the water with his baby son on Oct. 9. In the adorable snap, the actor held Billy in what appeared to be a pool. The baby’s face wasn’t visible because of his sun hat.

The Fuller House star captioned the photo, “Some days are just better than others.”

John Stamos/Instagram
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 10 John Stamos/Instagram

A SPECIAL BOND

John Stamos made his house a little “fuller” in April when he and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed son Billy, named after the actor’s late father.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son,” Stamos shared with fans when introducing Billy to the world.

Advertisement
2 of 10 John Stamos/Instagram

NOT JUST AN UNCLE ANYMORE

“The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers,” Stamos captioned a shot of his son meeting Full House costars Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin in May.

3 of 10 John Stamos/Facebook

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Storytime is quite the A-list event in the actor’s house. “Thank you @jimmyfallon for the cool #DaDa book,” Stamos wrote on Facebook in May. “Billy boy is fascinated by it. (It’s a little high-brow for me) XOXOXO”

Advertisement
4 of 10 Caitlin McHugh/Instagram

NAP TIME

Stamos’s wife Caitlin McHugh posted this sweet Mother’s Day snap of her boys, thanking them for “making her a mommy” and making her feel like “the luckiest birthday girl in the world.”

Advertisement
5 of 10 John Stamos/Instagram

PATRIOTIC PALS

Stamos even brought Billy with him to the voting booth. “#WeVoted,” he captioned this moment.

Advertisement
6 of 10 John Stamos/Instagram

A FATHER'S DAY TO REMEMBER

Stamos shared some heartfelt feelings during his first Father’s Day as a Dad.

“I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut…. It means when people ask me if I’m a father, I don’t have to use the goofy line, ‘No, but I play one on TV’…. I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted,” he wrote.

Advertisement
7 of 10 John Stamos/Instagram

MUSIC MAN

“Looks like we got a stowaway,” Stamos joked of his guitar-loving guy in July.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Caitlin McHugh/Instagram

RED, WHITE & SMOOCH

McHugh couldn’t resist sharing some picture perfect moments from the family’s July 4th.

Advertisement
9 of 10 John Stamos/Instagram

BABY'S DAY OUT

“The Stamos boys take Manhattan,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of the pair’s day on the town. Billy just couldn’t wait to check out the sights — or snooze on Dad, one of the two.

Advertisement
10 of 10 John Stamos/Instagram

WATER BOYS

Stamos shared a sweet picture of himself hitting the water with his baby son on Oct. 9. In the adorable snap, the actor held Billy in what appeared to be a pool. The baby’s face wasn’t visible because of his sun hat.

The Fuller House star captioned the photo, “Some days are just better than others.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.