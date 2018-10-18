John Stamos Is Moved to Tears When Asked About His 6-Month-Old Son Billy: 'I Miss Him'

John Stamos is a working dad, but that doesn’t mean being away from his wife Caitlin McHugh and their son William “Billy” Christopher, 6 months, is easy — in fact, it brings on the waterworks for the actor.

“I miss him,” the Fuller House star, 55, admitted in a shaky voice through visible tears during a Thursday appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “This is the longest I’ve been away from him.”

“John! I’m sorry!” said Kelly Ripa.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for [fatherhood],” he replied, laughing as she presented the new dad with a box of tissues, which he happily took from. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy.”

Stamos then changed the subject to Ripa’s three children, whom she described as “past that age” where just thinking about them brings on the tears. “I cry for different reasons,” joked the host, 48.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

John Stamos LIVE Kelly and Ryan

RELATED: Dad-to-Be John Stamos Is Emotional About Fatherhood at 54: “I’ve Waited My Whole Life for This”

Are Stamos and McHugh, 32, ready for baby No. 2 already? Kind of, the actor says. “We’re trying but the kid’s, like, a C-block — can I say that?” he jokes.

“I said, ‘What’s the rush?’ She said, ‘Well, you’re old.’ She said, ‘I’m doing it for you!’ ” Stamos recalled. “The other day — and I’m not making this story up — she calls [and she’s like], ‘I’m ovulating!’ When they’re ovulating, boom, you gotta get there.”

His son was asleep when Stamos got the call, but when he arrived home, no such luck. “So I come home and of course [Billy’s wide awake],” he remembered. “So I put him in the kitchen — left the door open, we have a little bassinet in there — and we go in, we start trying to do it fast.”

John Stamos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest LIVE Kelly and Ryan

RELATED VIDEO: New Dad John Stamos Opens Up About Fatherhood and Reveals Which Parent His Son Looks Like



Judging from Billy’s next move, turns out he might not be ready for a little brother or sister just yet. “We start hearing this noise — [screeching noise] — he’s squeaking … he screeches,” Stamos explained.

“Like [Screech] from Saved by the Bell?” joked Ryan Seacrest.

“Well, that ruined the mood,” the actor confirmed, explaining that his son had one more trick up his sleeve: “We were so close and then he’s got this elephant and he’s learned how to press it and the elephant’s like, [singing] ‘Do your ears hang low?’ “