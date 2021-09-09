John Stamos Gets Emotional as Son Billy Heads to First Day of School: 'I'm Not Crying, You Are'

John Stamos' little boy is growing up!

On Wednesday, the Big Shot actor, 58, shared an adorable slideshow to Instagram featuring photos of his 3-year-old son Billy, culminating with a heart-melting picture of his son on his first day of school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video, set to The Beach Boys track "When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)," includes several photos of Billy throughout his childhood. In the last picture, the toddler looks too cute on his first day of school, wearing a blue Hawaiian shirt, navy shorts, Adidas sneakers and carrying a colorful lunchbox.

"First day of school. I'm not crying, you are," Stamos writes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the Full House alum, who shares his son with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, spoke to PEOPLE about life at home with his little boy.

Stamos, who wed Caitlin in 2018, called his family of three a "dream come true," especially considering the actor once believed having a family wasn't in the cards.

"I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," Stamos recalled. "And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy."

Ultimately, the actor said he attributes finding Caitlin to "straightening up my life." Said the Fuller House star: "I wasn't deserving of it yet I think. But six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person. And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, 'I have to be good for that to make it work.' "

RELATED VIDEO: John Stamos Opens Up About His "Incredible" Wife Caitlin and Their Hopes for a Second Child

When it comes to expanding their family, the couple is hopeful. "We've been trying for a while now and it hasn't been successful yet," Caitlin told PEOPLE.

"Well, the first kid stops us a lot of the time!" added Stamos. And ultimately, "we're very fortunate," he said. "It's all about gratitude, gratitude, gratitude."