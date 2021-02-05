The actor tells PEOPLE his son will FaceTime him from another room but "starts crying a lot" as he can't come near his father

John Stamos Says It's 'Very Difficult' Having to Isolate from Son, 2, After Exposure to COVID-19

John Stamos is detailing the heartbreaking experience of having to self-isolate away from his 2-year-old son after being exposed to the ongoing coronavirus.

While speaking with PEOPLE about his partnership with Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Bread, the Full House star said that separating from son William "Billy" Christopher this week has been "very difficult."

Last Friday, the 57-year-old revealed on social media that he's currently in quarantine after he was exposed to COVID-19 for the third time.

While Stamos tells PEOPLE he "never posts personal stuff," he felt it was important to share what he was going through and to remind his fans to stay safe.

"I think no matter what your living situation is or job situation, I think everyone can relate to not being able to just hold their kid," he says.

After previously sharing on Twitter that Billy "went to bed crying" because he couldn't be with his father, Stamos tells PEOPLE that his son is still distressed by the situation.

"He still cries," Stamos says. "He'll FaceTime me, but then he starts crying a lot. 'I want to cuddle,' he says. 'Daddy, I want to cuddle.' "

The You actor says his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos tries to explain Stamos' situation to their son in a way he understands.

"Caitlin's been telling him that I might have some germs and I have to take a test," he explains. "So every day, he goes, 'Dad, you have germs? You have germs?' "

The star also tells PEOPLE that he and his wife, 34, are hoping to have another child in the near future. However, the actor says the current timing of his quarantine makes things difficult.

"When I'm locked upstairs in a room and she's downstairs it makes it hard," he says with a laugh.

"We really would like two [kids] and honestly I think when this last quarantine hit, it was the wrong time because it was the right time to make a baby. It's also our anniversary this week, so I'm missing both those things," he adds.

While the couple wants to expand their family, Stamos says the pair already have a bundle of energy with Billy.

Stamos says he tries to eat healthy to keep his energy high and has found that eating Oroweat Bread is a great fuel-booster.

"I've been eating the bread for so long and it's always my go-to sandwich on the set to give me energy," he says. "You have to have a lot of energy to deal with a 2-year-old kid."