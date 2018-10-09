John Stamos Says 'Some Days Are Just Better Than Others' as He Hits the Water with Infant Son

A quick dip with daddy!

New dad John Stamos shared a sweet picture of himself hitting the water with his baby son on Monday. In the adorable snap, the actor, 55, held Billy in what appeared to be a pool. The baby’s face wasn’t visible because of his sun hat.

The Fuller House star captioned the photo, “Some days are just better than others.”

Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed Billy, whose full name is William Christopher Stamos, on April 10 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirmed via his birth certificate. The couple announced the news on Instagram.

John Stamos and his son Billy John Stamos/Instagram

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father),” Stamos captioned a photo of the newborn nestled on his chest. “#NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed”

RELATED: ‘Been Jesse to Your Rebecca for 30 Years’: John Stamos Showers Lori Loughlin with Birthday Love

He recently revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE how he was handling becoming a father — admitting it was much more emotional than he’d anticipated.

John Stamos and son Billy instagram

“It’s been beautiful,” Stamos said. “Every second you pray that you can keep the kid alive. Every day is different, time has become very elusive, stuff just goes by so fast. It’s just beautiful. I’ve cried most days; I just stare at him.”

RELATED VIDEO: New Dad John Stamos Opens Up About Fatherhood & Reveals Which Parent His Son Looks Like

Unfortunately, Billy hasn’t quite picked up on Stamos’ iconic haircare regimen just yet, but “he has my smirk,” Stamos shared. “He only goes into action when I turn off the camera! I’ll have to reverse that if he’s going to be my son.”

John Stamos, wife Caitlin McHugh and son Billy Caitlin McHugh/Instagram

The star, who recently designed a “St. Amos” bracelet collection with McHugh, 32, for My Saint My Hero, also said that aside from his sleep schedule, his style has changed as well.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: John Stamos Jokes About the ‘Dad Bod’ He Has to ‘Work On’ Three Months Into Being a Father

“I went to a meeting with spit-up milk on my knee and my shirt was wet still from pee. That’s my style,” he admitted. “I’ve really neglected myself. In fact I’ve really got so gosh darn fat! I’m going to Pilates right now… People over the years have said, ‘Wow, you look so young!’ Get ready, folks, ’cause now I’m going to show them I look my age and I’m older.”