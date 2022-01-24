The actor and comedian died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando

John Stamos Cuddles Up with Son Billy in Goofy Video as He Shares Another Tribute to Bob Saget

In an Instagram story posted Monday, Stamos, 58, cuddled up to his 3-year-old son Billy, after posting another moving tribute in remembrance of his Fuller House costar the day prior.

"MY HEART," read text written across the Instagram Story of Stamos and Billy being silly.

"Ok, here's the story son. Once upon a ... ," says Stamos in the video before being interrupted by Billy shouting. In response, Stamos yelps in surprise, making Billy burst out in laughter.

Continues Stamos, "Come on man, I am trying to tell you a story." Billy then interrupts Stamos during his second attempt by shouting again.

Stamos shares his son with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

John Stamos and his son Credit: John Stamos/Instagram

Only a day before, Stamos showed off a photo of himself and Saget standing behind an art installation that featured the word love written across it. Stamos captioned the post, "#Love." Saget died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando at age 65.

Stamos worked with Saget on Full House from 1987 through 1995. They both appeared in Netflix's Fuller House reboot, which ran for five seasons from 2016-2020.

Since Saget's death, Stamos has shared a number of moving tributes about him on social media.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Stamos encouraged fans to live life like his Full House costar.

"When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too 'alive' to die a few hours later. But when I really thought about it — Bob did it right. We should all want to 'Die Alive.' We don't want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated.He died bright and fierce," Stamos captioned the video post.

In a Jan. 11 tribute on Instagram, Stamos opened up about finding it difficult to accept the death of his longtime friend.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone — I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Stamos began. "I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor."