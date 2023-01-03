Celebrity Parents John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Celebrate New Year's Eve with Silly Son Billy, 4, in Funny Photos The Full House actor shares son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 11:40 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: John Stamos/Instagram John Stamos's little boy was keeping him on his toes on New Year's Eve. On Monday, the Full House star, 59, shared a series of photos and videos of 4½-year-old son Billy from the family's New Year's Eve celebration. In the cute Instagram Reel, Billy, whom Stamos shares with wife Caitlin McHugh, jumps around energetically and even takes over the camera, putting his parents in the background of his funny selfies. In some shots, the preschooler poses alongside his parents as they celebrate. "HAPPY NEW YEAR from THE STAMI CLAN #graceandgratitude," Stamos — who also appeared with his family on CNN's New Year's special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen — captioned the shot. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. John Stamos Reveals Son Billy 'Broke His Wrist' While Playing on the Monkey Bars In September, Stamos shared that his son "broke his wrist" after a mishap on the monkey bars. While appearing on The View to discuss season 2 of his Disney+ series Big Shot, Stamos said he hopes Billy doesn't get into sports as the actor knows "nothing" about it. "Is Billy into sports yet? Are you going to start with Little League, maybe?" Sunny Hostin asked Stamos. "I hope not. I know nothing about sports," the star admitted. "[Billy] was playing a little tee-ball and I was nervous because I was like, 'Oh, I have to sit through that?' But he broke his wrist on the monkey bars the other day and I said, 'See, that's sports. That's what sports does.'" The dad of one also joined Live! With Kelly and Ryan in October where host Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos served as the day's hosts. During the chat, Ripa complimented Stamos on how he's taken to fatherhood. "I have to say that in all the variations of John Stamos I've known over the years, watching you become a dad has been my favorite one," she told the actor. Admitting with a laugh that he "cries a lot," Stamos said son Billy is the "light of our life."