John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Celebrate New Year's Eve with Silly Son Billy, 4, in Funny Photos

John Stamos's little boy was keeping him on his toes on New Year's Eve.

On Monday, the Full House star, 59, shared a series of photos and videos of 4½-year-old son Billy from the family's New Year's Eve celebration.

In the cute Instagram Reel, Billy, whom Stamos shares with wife Caitlin McHugh, jumps around energetically and even takes over the camera, putting his parents in the background of his funny selfies. In some shots, the preschooler poses alongside his parents as they celebrate.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR from THE STAMI CLAN #graceandgratitude," Stamos — who also appeared with his family on CNN's New Year's special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen — captioned the shot.

In September, Stamos shared that his son "broke his wrist" after a mishap on the monkey bars.

While appearing on The View to discuss season 2 of his Disney+ series Big Shot, Stamos said he hopes Billy doesn't get into sports as the actor knows "nothing" about it.

"Is Billy into sports yet? Are you going to start with Little League, maybe?" Sunny Hostin asked Stamos.

"I hope not. I know nothing about sports," the star admitted. "[Billy] was playing a little tee-ball and I was nervous because I was like, 'Oh, I have to sit through that?' But he broke his wrist on the monkey bars the other day and I said, 'See, that's sports. That's what sports does.'"

The dad of one also joined Live! With Kelly and Ryan in October where host Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos served as the day's hosts. During the chat, Ripa complimented Stamos on how he's taken to fatherhood.

"I have to say that in all the variations of John Stamos I've known over the years, watching you become a dad has been my favorite one," she told the actor.

Admitting with a laugh that he "cries a lot," Stamos said son Billy is the "light of our life."