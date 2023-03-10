John Stamos Brings Son Billy, 4, on Stage to Help with Guitar as He Performs with the Beach Boys

John Stamos shared a special moment on stage with his little boy.

The actor and musician, 59, has recently been performing with The Beach Boys and during one gig, he brought son Billy, whom he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, on stage with him.

Stamos shared a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram Thursday, showing father and son in the blue lights of the stage. The Full House alum appears to be singing as Billy stands next to him, picking strings on his dad's guitar.

"Mi Corazon," he captured the sweet photo, which translates to "my heart" from Spanish to English.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While speaking about the second season of his comedy/drama series Big Shot on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in October, Stamos opened up about how he cries "almost every day."

Stamos said he appreciates that his character Marvyn on the show is "not afraid to be vulnerable," noting that he has to "be vulnerable as an actor to play him a lot of the time."

He also said it's not unusual for him to "cry all the time" in front of son Billy and that he will turn to Marvyn's relationship with his daughter on the show, sharing that he now has a different approach to these emotional scenes since becoming a dad.

"I want to, I like to, dive into those themes," he told PEOPLE. "It's not about the big things anymore for me. It's about the moments, the micro-transaction."

John Stamos and son Billy. John Stamos/Instagram

In November, the actor shared a cute image of Billy in front of the actor's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, noting that his son wanted to know why it was smaller than the one on their driveway.

"He wanted to know why this was so much smaller than the one in our driveway. 'If you would have told me!'" he captioned the image.

McHugh Stamos commented that Billy was "daddy's biggest littlest fan."