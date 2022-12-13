John Stamos Shares Sweet Photos with Son Billy, 4, from Family Trip to New York City

John Stamos enjoys exploring with his little boy.

On Monday, the actor, 59, shared an Instagram carousel full of fun shots from a recent trip to New York City with 4½-year-old son Billy. The first photo shows the Full House alum with a straight face sitting next to his son, who is bundled up as he stares stoically into the camera.

"NYCdump pt. 1," Stamos captioned the post, which also included a photo of Stamos holding Billy on stage in an empty Carnegie Hall, with Stamos in a baby blue velvet suit jacket while Billy wears a red velvet one.

In another picture, Billy's jaw drops as a creepy prop from Broadway's Beetlejuice is behind him.

Stamos shares Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the Big Shot star shared a cute image of Billy in front of the actor's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, noting that his son wanted to know why it was smaller than the one on their driveway.

"He wanted to know why this was so much smaller than the one in our driveway. 'If you would have told me!'" he captioned the image.

McHugh Stamos commented that Billy was "daddy's biggest littlest fan."

John Stamos and his son, Billy Stamos. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

While speaking about the second season of his comedy/drama series on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in October, Stamos opened up about how he cries "almost every day."

Stamos said he appreciates that his character Marvyn on the show is "not afraid to be vulnerable," noting that he has to "be vulnerable as an actor to play him a lot of the time."

He also said it's not unusual for him to "cry all the time" in front of son Billy and that he will turn to Marvyn's relationship with his daughter on the show, sharing that he now has a different approach to these emotional scenes since becoming a dad.

"I want to, I like to, dive into those themes," he told PEOPLE. "It's not about the big things anymore for me. It's about the moments, the micro-transaction."