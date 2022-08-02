John Stamos Strikes a Superhero Pose with Son Billy During Outing at Disney California Adventure

John Stamos is voicing Iron Man/Tony Stark in Disney Junior's animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends

John Stamos and his family were among those celebrating the world of Marvel on Monday at Disney California Adventure Park's Spider-Man Day festivities!

The Fuller House star, 58, stopped by the theme park with wife Caitlin McHugh, 36, and their 4-year-old son Billy, posing for pictures with the web-slinger himself and doing their best superhero poses on the popular WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure ride.

It was an extra-special visit for Stamos. The actor is joining the Marvel family, voicing Iron Man/Tony Stark in the upcoming season 2 premiere of Disney Junior's animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

He dressed for the part on Monday, too, wearing a pair of red glasses reminiscent of the ones Stark wears in the comic books and Robert Downey Jr. wore while playing the character in several movies across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If Stamos felt like he needed to complete any further research for the role, he appeared to get a crash-course education in superhero-ing while meeting Disney Parks' Iron Man, snapping a series of pics with him.

"There's a new Iron Man in town, you know, and it's not you," Stamos said in an Instagram video he recorded Monday.

John Stamos and his Family Celebrate Spider-Man Day at Disneyland Resort Credit: Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

In the MCU, Stark and Spider-Man/Peter Parker develop a strong bond through Stark's mentorship of the young superhero.

Stamos' new Marvel role appears to be a new bond for him and Billy, who has sported Spider-Man themed shirts on Stamos' Instagram feed before. The Full House alumnus even referenced his son as a reason why he took the superhero voice role in the first place back in April in a social media post.

"Now maybe my kid will think I'm cool?" Stamos wrote in the caption of an April Instagram post announcing that he would play Iron Man in the Disney Junior show's second season, which premieres on Aug. 19.

John Stamos and his Family Celebrate Spider-Man Day at Disneyland Resort

Left: Credit: Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images Right: Credit: Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

In June, Stamos shared shared a trio of adorable pictures on Instagram featuring Billy in another Spider-Man tee shirt, reflecting on sharing small but important moments with his son.

"The little moments. The 'micro-transactions' that take place in between life's big events. I like those the best," Stamos captioned the thoughtful post.

Last summer, Stamos told PEOPLE about life at home with his little boy, calling his family of three a "dream come true," especially considering the actor once believed having a family wasn't in the cards.

"I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," Stamos recalled at the time. "And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy."

Ultimately, Stamos said he attributes finding his wife to "straightening up my life."