John Mulaney Sweetly Holds His and Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm in Adorable Photos

John Mulaney appears to be loving dad life!

On Wednesday, Olivia Munn, 41, shared a series of sentimental snaps featuring the comedian, 39, and their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 5 months.

The first photo shows the infant relaxing on one of his dad's arms as the pair stares at a stuffed giraffe who's sporting a green and white striped shirt.

"A giraffe wearing a shirt was really confusing for these two," Munn joked in the caption.

She zoomed in on Malcolm's sweet face for the second snap, ending the carousel with a picture of Malcolm resting his hand on Mulaney's as the Saturday Night Live writer holds his foot.

"But also 😍😍😍😍 the last pic," Munn added.

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, Malcolm

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post. Wrote Mulaney on his own snap: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, Malcolm

Mulaney revealed he and the Violet star were expecting their first child back in September.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Olivia Munn Laments 'Low Supply' of Breast Milk: 'Breastfeeding Is so Hard'

Weeks before welcoming Malcolm in November, Munn said while on Today that she was both "nervous" and "excited" about giving birth.

"I feel good. I feel scared," the actress told co-host Hoda Kotb, 57. "I feel every day, the feelings are just kind of rotating through."

"I know this is a small thing, but I don't know how many of each item I need," the actress said at the time. "Like how many blankets does a baby need? Like, truly. I wish somebody could tell me. Or like, how many onesies? How many diapers?"

She added that to prepare herself for motherhood, she consumed content from mothers across the internet, which she said was a big help.