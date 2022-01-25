Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first child, son Malcolm Hiệp, on Nov. 24, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE

John Mulaney Shares New Photos of Son Malcolm in Two-Month Birthday Tribute to His 'Tiny Man'

John Mulaney is loving every moment with his "tiny man."

The 39-year-old shared a series of photos on Instagram, Monday, celebrating two months since welcoming his son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, whom he shares with Olivia Munn.

Many of the sweet snaps show Mulaney posing with his little boy while the infant is strapped to his chest in a baby carrier. Other photos include the comedian kissing Malcolm on the cheek as well as Mulaney and Munn lovingly hugging their son.

"Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion," Mulaney captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Munn shared an adorable photo of Mulaney holding their son and giving the baby a kiss.

"The smooshiest smoosh 💋," the 41-year-old actress captioned the post, adding: "(And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈)."

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Malcolm was born on Nov. 24. Late last month, Munn and Mulaney introduced the world to their baby boy with a set of sweet photographs shared on Instagram.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post, which showed her little guy bundled up in a blanket with a light blue cap atop his head.

Sharing a similar photograph to Munn, Mulaney wrote alongside his own snap: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney."

"He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet," he added. "I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he told host Seth Meyers at the time.