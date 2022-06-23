John Mulaney recently celebrated his first Father's Day with girlfriend Olivia Munn and their son Malcolm

John Mulaney Says Son Malcolm, 6 Months, Is a 'Great Roadie' and 'Loves Being on Tour'

Malcolm Hiệp is great company on tour with his dad John Mulaney!

During his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the comedian, 39, shared some sweet updates about his 6-month-old son Malcolm and detailed how he spent his first Father's Day with the infant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mulaney, who shares Malcolm with girlfriend Olivia Munn, said Malcolm has been joining him on the road for his From Scratch comedy tour and raved that his baby boy is a "great roadie."

"Malcolm loves being on tour," said Mulaney. "He loved Saratoga Springs. He loved the Westin in Buffalo."

The Saturday Night Live alum also added that Malcolm took interest in a "fake fireplace that's like glowing rocks" at their hotel in Buffalo. "He sat down and goes, 'This is what I'm talking about.' He was so mesmerized."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mulaney later detailed how he celebrated his first Father's Day, calling the special occasion a "beautiful affair."

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney said. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

Last weekend, Munn documented their Father's Day festivities with some adorable photos on Instagram featuring father and son.

olivia munn https://www.instagram.com/oliviamunn Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

"Happy Father's day to Malcolm's assistant," she wrote on an Instagram Story of the pair. The baby appeared on social media wearing dark sunglasses and turquoise noise-canceling headphones.

The following segment of the actress' Instagram Story zoomed in on the child's face which was visible over his father's shoulder.