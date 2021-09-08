"I'm gonna be a dad … we're both really, really happy," John Mulaney told Seth Meyers

John Mulaney Says Olivia Munn and Baby 'Have Helped Save Me from Myself' in Recovery Journey

John Mulaney says Olivia Munn and the child they're expecting together had a big part in his recovery journey.

During a Tuesday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mulaney, 39, announced his exciting baby news and told host Seth Meyers he credits Munn, 41, and his unborn child for "saving him."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," the comedian said.

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn John Mulaney, Olivia Munn | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Mulaney, who said he met Munn at Meyers' 2013 wedding to Alexi Ashe, first revealed that he and his girlfriend are going to be parents earlier in the show.

"I packed a lot into this ... is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler] … Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he told Meyers.

Olivia Munn Olivia Munn | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he continued. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

"I'm gonna be a dad … we're both really, really happy," Mulaney added.

A source told PEOPLE Wednesday the couple is "extremely excited" about the pregnancy.

"They couldn't be happier," the source said.

Comedian John Mulaney Performs Standup From His "From Scratch" Tour At New York's City Winery As Part Of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series at City Winery on September 01, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The comic first began dating Munn this spring. Mulaney was previously married to ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler for six years before the two split was confirmed in May; he later filed for divorce in July.

Mulaney checked himself in rehab for cocaine and alcohol dependency in December after a decades-long battle with addiction. On Tuesday's show, he joked with Meyers that Munn "got to date me out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse-catch," before adding, "It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman."