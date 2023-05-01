John Mulaney Reveals the Adorable Way He Honors Son Malcolm During Netflix Comedy Special

John Mulaney wears a suit jacket during his Netflix comedy special that reads "Malcolm's Dad Since Nov 2021" on the inside pockets

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 05:34 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: John Mulaney attends the 'Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers' premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 18, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney); https://www.instagram.com/p/Crrk5OHJOtq/. John Mulaney/Instagram
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty for Disney; John Mulaney/Instagram

John Mulaney made sure to keep son Malcolm Hiệp close as he filmed his new Netflix comedy special.

The comedian, 40, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showing the inside of the suit jacket that he wears during his special, Baby J. The maroon inside pocket is engraved with the phrase "Malcolm's Dad Since Nov 2021."

"I like my inside pockets a lot more now," Mulaney sweetly captioned the post.

Mulaney shares his 17-month-old son with Olivia Munn. The actress and mom, 42, and their son recently joined Mulaney for a stretch of his Las Vegas shows, where she remarked that "partying in Vegas looks a lot different now."

In the photos shared on her Instagram Story last month, Munn sat on the floor in a hotel room with a full floor-to-ceiling window looking out at the strip behind her. She and the toddler enjoyed playing with trucks.

Mulaney posed with Malcolm for another photo as the two sat at a table having lunch together. The little one later appeared in a robe in a mirror selfie with Munn, who smiled in a robe herself and wrote, "He makes me so happy."

olivia munn, john mulaney
olivia munn/instagram (2)

In a later Instagram post, she included a video where Malcolm reached out to a poster of Mulaney on the wall and said "dada" as he pointed.

"Vegas lately…" she captioned the post.

