Published on October 12, 2022
Olivia Munn is sharing a new milestone in baby Malcolm Hiệp's life.

On Tuesday, the actress, 42, posted an adorable video of her and John Mulaney's son Malcolm, 11 months, learning how to speak while wearing a matching outfit with his dad.

Both Mulaney and Malcolm sport khaki pants and a black long-sleeve as the comedian encourages his little boy to say "car."

"His first word was Daddy/Dada 😍, his second word was chó (Vietnamese for dog), and his third word is car 🚘," Munn captioned the video.

The Love, Wedding, Repeat actress also shared additional photos of Mulaney, 40, and Malcolm in their similar outfits, completing their look with matching white and green Nike sneakers.

"And yes John dressed him identical to him," Munn wrote, pointing out their "matching kicks" on the following slide.

In August, Mulaney celebrated his 40th birthday alongside Munn and their baby boy.

The Saturday Night Live alum posted a photo of himself sitting on a stage covered in balloons and streamers, holding his infant son. Another photo on his Instagram Story showed Mulaney giving Munn a kiss on the forehead while holding Malcolm.

"Turning 40 with my little family and fist full of frosting," he wrote, which teed up the next post — a close-up video of Mulaney laughing while his son eats a big mouthful of frosting.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

In June, Mulaney celebrated his first Father's Day with the infant and opened up about the special day during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney said. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

