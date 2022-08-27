John Mulaney Celebrates 40th Birthday with Son and Olivia Munn

The comedian posted Saturday from the road, saying there is “truly no better way” to celebrate his 40th year than celebrating with his “little family”

By
Published on August 27, 2022 04:22 PM
John Mulaney 40 birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxOs_DO51O/.
Photo: John Mulaney/Instagram

John Mulaney is celebrating another year around the sun, the comedian posting on Saturday a photo of himself sitting on a stage covered in balloons and streamers, holding his infant son Malcolm Hiệp.

"There is truly no better way to turn 40," he wrote in the caption.

Mulaney also shared a photo to his story, labeling himself "40" with Malcom, whom he shares with girlfriend Olivia Munn, at "9 mos, 2 days" old.

Another photo on his Instagram story showed Mulaney and Munn holding their son. Mulaney kissed Munn on the forehead in the photo.

"Turning 40 with my little family and fist full of frosting," he wrote, which teed up the next post — a close-up video of Mulaney laughing while his son eats a big mouthful of frosting.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Mulaney 40 birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxOs_DO51O/.
John Mulaney/Instagram

Mulaney's celebration took place on the road, for his From Scratch comedy tour. His family has been traveling with him, and Mulaney has joked that his baby boy is a "great roadie."

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in June, he said that his son loved being on the road, appreciating the simple pleasures of hotel life.

"Malcolm loves being on tour," said Mulaney. "He loved Saratoga Springs. He loved the Westin in Buffalo."

The Saturday Night Live alum added that Malcolm took interest in a "fake fireplace that's like glowing rocks" at their hotel in Buffalo. "He sat down and goes, 'This is what I'm talking about.' He was so mesmerized."

John Mulaney 40 birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxOs_DO51O/.
John Mulaney/Instagram

Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September last year. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he told host Seth Meyers at the time.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," Mulaney added. (He checked himself into rehab in December 2020 following a decades-long battle with addiction.)

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

Related Articles
john mulaney
John Mulaney Says Son Malcolm, 6 Months, Is a 'Great Roadie' and 'Loves Being on Tour'
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Timeline
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney spotted hand in hand as they were heading to the Madison Square Garden where John is performing in New York City
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Hold Hands in NYC Ahead of His Standup Show
john mulaney
John Mulaney Shares New Photos of Son Malcolm in Two-Month Birthday Tribute to His 'Tiny Man'
Olivia Munn And John Mulaney,
Olivia Munn Celebrates Son Malcolm Turning 9 Months with Adorable Cowboy Hat Photos
Olivia Munn and baby Malcolm
Olivia Munn Shares Adorable New Photos of Son Malcolm, 8 Months: 'Might Be Getting My Dimple'
Olivia Munn; John Mulaney
John Mulaney Celebrates His First Father's Day with Son Malcolm and Girlfriend Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn and her son
Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm Had His 'First Sickness,' Says She Hasn't 'Properly Slept' in Days
olivia munn
Olivia Munn Shares Sweet Photos of Son Malcolm, 5 Months, Meeting Great Uncle He's Named After
Olivia Munn shares more sweet baby pics with john mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Adorable Photos of Son Malcolm, Jokes He's a 'Human Kettle Bell'
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Celebrates Baby Son Malcolm Turning 6 Months Old: 'You Lit Up Our Whole World'
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, Malcolm
John Mulaney Sweetly Holds His and Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm in Adorable Photos
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Celebrates First Mother's Day with Chicken and Biscuits: 'All I Wanted'
Olivia Munn, john mulaney
The 'Smooshiest' Photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Newborn Son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney
Liv Lo Golding/Instagram
Henry Golding and Liv Lo's Sweetest Family Photos with Their Daughter, Lyla
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce67yKbgpmT/ oliviamunn Verified The post partum road is rough, but it’s so worth it. 3h
Olivia Munn 'Only Has Love' for Her Postpartum Body in Sweet Video with Son Malcolm