John Mellencamp Sings Hit 'Jack and Diane' Alongside His Three Grandkids in a Sweet Moment: Photos

John Mellencamp got some help from his three grandkids on his iconic tune, "Jack and Diane"

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 23, 2023 03:11 PM
John Mellencamp Joined by Three of Daughter Teddi's Kids on Stage to Sing 'Jack and Diane'
Photo: Jorge Bautista

John Mellencamp shared a special moment onstage on Wednesday night with three of his grandchildren.

During the Los Angeles stop of his John Mellencamp: Live and In Person tour, the singer-songwriter, 71, was joined on stage by three of daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's kids — Dove, 2, Cruz, 6, and Slate, 9.

"I have a surprise, I have grandchildren who are dying to help me sing this song," Mellencamp told the audience," he said, bringing the three out as he began to sing his hit, "Jack and Diane."

John Mellencamp Joined by Three of Daughter Teddi's Kids on Stage to Sing 'Jack and Diane'
John Mellencamp and his grandchildren. Jorge Bautista

Last spring, the podcaster, 41, shared that her rock icon dad surprised her family with parakeets on Easter, a gift Arroyave said she "never wanted or asked for."

"So when we were kids we had parakeets and one day the Cougs got annoyed at the parakeets and let them go," the mom of three said in a video.

"He said he's been feeling guilty about it all these years. So that's why he decided to surprise us with them on Easter," she shared with a sarcastic smile. "Happy belated Easter."

Arroyave also posted a short clip of her kids, whom she shares with husband Edwin Arroyave, excitedly meeting the birds for the first time.

John Mellencamp Joined by Three of Daughter Teddi's Kids on Stage to Sing 'Jack and Diane'
John Mellencamp and his grandchildren. Jorge Bautista

"Dear Dad, thank you for the Easter surprise I never wanted or asked for. Of course the kids love them and we moved them into Cruz room. Can y'all help us name them? We want original and funny... 🐦 #lotsofchirping#helpus#happybdayed 🤣," Arroyave hilariously wrote in the caption.

After Arroyave and her husband welcomed Dove in February 2020, the little girl struggled with serious health issues and required neurosurgery and a cranial helmet to aid in reshaping and recovery.

Opening up about her "resilient" daughter shortly after her surgery, Arroyave stayed positive about Dove's diagnosis from day one. "I am so grateful for so many things and feeling really blessed," the Bravo star captioned an August 2020 Instagram post. "We love you so much baby Dove and know you are going to live whatever life you dream of."

