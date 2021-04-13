Duck Dynasty's John Luke Robertson, Wife Mary Kate Welcome Baby Girl Ella Kathryn: 'So Thankful'

John Luke Robertson and Mary Kate Robertson are also parents to son John Shepherd, 18 months

The dynasty is expanding!

Duck Dynasty star John Luke Robertson and wife Mary Kate Robertson welcomed their second baby together, daughter Ella Kathryn Robertson, on Thursday, April 8, they announced on Instagram Monday. The pair are also parents to son John Shepherd, 18 months.

"Our precious Ella Kathryn! She was born Thursday morning, 4/8/21, and it was just the sweetest, most peaceful, joy-filled delivery and day. We are so thankful for this little blessing!" wrote the mom, sharing a pair of photos of the newborn.

John Luke, 25, shared a photo of himself smiling alongside his wife and baby girl, writing, "Welcome to the world baby Ella! You are sooo cute!! Good to have a child that looks like me!"

The reality stars tied the knot on June 27, 2015, after John Luke popped the question the previous October (on his 19th birthday), presenting his then-wife-to-be with a photo album that included a picture of her engagement ring on the last page.

Celebrating their firstborn's 1st birthday in October, Mary Kate called her baby boy "the most beautiful, precious gift God has ever given us."

She added at the time, "It's been so fun watching you grow this year into a smiley, curious, happy, snuggly little boy!"