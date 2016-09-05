Chrissy Teigen shared new photos of daughter Luna looking just like dad John Legend

Is That Luna or John Legend in a Diaper? Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Pics of Daughter Looking Just Like Her Dad

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Monday to share some new photos of 4-month-old daughter Luna Simone, who’s beginning to look more and more like her musician dad, John Legend.

The new mom captioned two new photos of Luna with a simple baby face emoji.



Both Teigen, 30, and Legend, 37, have enjoyed sharing photos of their baby girl with fans on social media since welcoming Luna in mid April.

The model has also been open about her journey as a parent. “It’s so crazy already,” she said during an appearance on PEOPLE Now. “I feel really good. I have a ton of energy and it’s so different every day. Every little time you look at her, something’s crazy different.”

Adjusting to motherhood has come easily to Teigen, who said she’s even gotten used to Luna’s crying.

“I think I’m becoming numb to the sound of crying now. The first time she cried, I was like, ‘Oh, what do we do? Everyone can hear us!’ ” she said. “And now I’m just like, ‘Hm, hm, hm’ … I live right through it.”