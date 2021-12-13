"Finally keeping my promise," the musician said as he received a tattoo of a bouquet of three small flowers

John Legend Gets Tattoo Drawn by Daughter Luna on His Arm After Callout from Wife Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is keeping good on his promise.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old musician got a tattoo designed by his daughter Luna on his body after he was previously called out by wife Chrissy Teigen for not doing so earlier this month.

Sharing two posts on his Instagram Story of himself receiving the ink, Legend can be seen in the first video getting the artwork done by tattoo artist Winter Stone.

"It's happening," the "All of Me" singer says in the clip as he receives the art on his right arm. "Finally keeping my promise."

In a follow-up video, Legend shows off the finished work, a bouquet of three small flowers, which he wrote were "Based on a sketch" by his 5-year-old daughter. (The pair are also parents to son Miles, 3.)

Last week, Teigen, 36, revealed on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Legend bailed on getting the tattoo drawn by Luna after it was his idea to get it permanently inked.

"Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like, 'I love this. This is the best butterfly I've ever drawn,' and I was like, 'I agree,' " the cookbook author said during the interview. "And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John's arm, and he was like, 'I'll tattoo mine, if you tattoo yours,' and I was like, 'Well, I don't wanna say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine.' "

"But we support the arts in our household, so …" Teigen continued, before the EGOT-winner told her, "'I'll take a picture of it and then I'll go get it done.'"

And though Teigen revealed that she got her tattoo done, she told host Ellen DeGeneres that Legend never followed through with receiving his own inked version of his drawing from Luna. "I went and got mine done and he never went and got his done!" she said at the time.

Back in June, Teigen revealed that the butterfly tattoo commemorated Luna's preschool graduation.

"Today our beautiful little pod celebrated their preschool graduation. I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when john's much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p's as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents. I sobbed because my god, what a year," the star ­­wrote on Instagram then, referring to Legend.

"But also, man. they're SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They're going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends," she continued.

Explaining how her new inner forearm ink came to be, Teigen shared that Luna drew it on her earlier that day "and it seemed fitting to make permanent."