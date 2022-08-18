John Legend's Son Miles Dances on Dad's Shoulders During Virtual Meeting: 'Loves to Zoom-Bomb'

Miles Theodore loves his dad's new song!

John Legend shared an adorable video on Instagram Wednesday in which his 3-year-old son is perched on his shoulders during a Zoom meeting and dances along to his new dance track "All She Wanna Do," featuring Saweetie.

Miles sways back and forth while staying balanced with his hands on his dad's head. He bops along to the catchy song while Legend, 43, sings along to the track.

"Miles loves #AllSheWannaDo. Miles loves Daddy's shoulders. Miles loves to Zoom-bomb," Legend captioned the video.

Last week, Legend had another family member crash one of his virtual calls: his pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen!

During the singer's virtual appearance on Carrie and Tommy, the camera slowly panned over to show the pregnant model, 36, as Legend talked about writing love songs.

Once on camera, Teigen excitedly revealed her baby bump and moved her hand around her belly. She then bent down into the frame and waved to the hosts and laughed as they congratulated the couple on their baby news.

Teigen and Legend — who share son Miles and daughter Luna, 6 — announced earlier this month that they're expecting another baby together.

In September 2020, Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption. The cookbook author first revealed via social media that she was undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments in February.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Teigen captioned her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, which saw her sporting a crop top and lace underwear. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of Jack. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," Teigen continued. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"