John Legend and Son Miles Watch NFL Game Together over FaceTime — See the Sweet Photo!

John Legend makes sure to spend quality time with his kids even while on the road.

The singer, 44, shared an adorable photo on his Instagram Story Sunday showing that he and son Miles, 4, watched the Cincinnati Bengals game together over FaceTime.

Legend explained that he was viewing the game from his "hotel on the road" while his little boy was watching "from the family room at home." In the cute snap, Miles is seemingly focused on a TV in front of him as he sat close to a laptop showing Legend in his hotel room on the screen.

"Me watching the Bengals from my hotel on the road. Miles watching from the family room at home," wrote Legend.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in the closing seconds of the game, eliminating the Bengals from playoff contention and sending the Chiefs into the 2023 Super Bowl. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

john legend/instagram

Along with Miles, Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen share daughters Luna, 6, and newborn Esti Maxine, whom the couple welcomed earlier this month.

The proud father confirmed the news of their baby's birth hours after his child's arrival while chatting with a crowd during a private concert on Jan. 13.

"What a blessed day," he said, adding that he "didn't get a lot of sleep" but he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

The couple gave the world a first glimpse of the newest family member six days later on Jan. 19 with a sweet photo alongside her siblings.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," cookbook author Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," the 37-year-old said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."