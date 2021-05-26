John Legend's Son, 3, Plays Piano with Dad in Emotional Reunion Commercial

In the new Vrbo commercial, Miles tickles the ivories (just like dad!) as the superstar covers Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now"

Miles is taking after his superstar dad!

In a new commercial for Vrbo, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's 3-year-old son joins PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive at the piano as the star covers Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Smiling as Legend, 42, helps him navigate the keys, Miles later joins big sister Luna, 5, grandma Pepper Teigen and mom Chrissy Teigen poolside for some sweet family time.

"We are at a really beautiful Vrbo vacation home in Malibu overlooking the Pacific Ocean," Legend told PEOPLE on set of the commercial shoot last month. "We're just going to have fun!"

John Legend and Miles John Legend and son Miles | Credit: Eric Williams for Vrbo

Throughout the moving commercial, loved ones are reunited after being separated for months amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're all getting vaccinated and we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of what's been a really dark year for so many people," says Legend of covering "I Can See Clearly Now."

Adds the Voice coach: "It feels like the kind of song that you walk out of the pandemic singing. I always loved it."

Legend and his family have mostly been at home over the last year, but the EGOT winner says they're all looking forward to traveling again — even if vacation includes a toddler tantrum or two.

"Miles went nuts! He was inconsolable and unstoppable for five minutes. It felt like an hour," laughs Legend about his son's first airport meltdown earlier this year. "He had a fit. He was so mad at me and I was trying to calm him down. Then literally 10 minutes later, he's just calm and coming to give me a kiss."

With two young kids, Legend says he and Teigen now prefer to rent homes on vacation so their children have room to run around.

"We like to cook and we like to all be in the same space — with multiple bedrooms — so we can all interact with each other rather than being in a bunch of separate hotel rooms," he says.

As the pandemic begins easing throughout the country due to vaccinations, Legend says he's looking forward to making new memories with his family.