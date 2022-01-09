John Legend Shares Photo with 'Brunch Buddy' Miles as Chrissy Teigen and Luna Have Girls' Weekend

"Took Toons away for the weekend while dad's having his own time with Miles!" Chrissy Teigen wrote, as she and John Legend enjoyed separate weekends with their kids Luna and Miles

John Legend is enjoying some quality father/son time this weekend.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner, 43, had Saturday brunch with 3-year-old son Miles Theodore, posting a sweet photo from their meal to Instagram. "My brunch buddy," John captioned the photo.

He also took Miles to a Los Angeles Lakers game, sharing a photo of the masked duo sitting court-side with a special edition NBA 75th anniversary jeweled basketball. "Lakers game with Miles. He knows @kingjames from Space Jam and that's it!" he wrote.

John and Miles' weekend also included a trip to the Petersen Automotive Museum, where they paid a visit to a life-sized model of Lightning McQueen from Cars.

Meanwhile, wife Chrissy Teigen had her own girls' weekend with daughter Luna Simone, 5, taking a short trip south to stop by the San Diego Zoo. She shared photos of them feeding giraffes and hanging out with a penguin, as well as a snap of Luna's fresh face paint.

"Took Toons away for the weekend while dad's having his own time with Miles!" Chrissy, 36, wrote. "She dreams of being a vet and speaking to zookeepers one day. She really is the easiest little thing to go away with. And we miss you little bear!! Coming home with lots of dinosaurs for you!"

The whole family recently returned from a trip across the pond, celebrating John's 43rd birthday in London. "Lots of birthday love from my babies," he captioned photos of Luna and Miles hanging on his neck and his legs.

The trip came during the holidays, as John's birthday falls on Dec. 28. He and Chrissy previously spoke to PEOPLE about celebrating Christmas with the kids in New York City, explaining that they "love to be in New York for the holidays."