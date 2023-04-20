John Legend Says Son Miles Is His 'Biggest Fan' and Asks Him to Play His Music on Drive to School

John Legend's son has a fan in his little boy.

Appearing on The Late Late Show on Thursday, the EGOT winner, 44, chatted with host James Corden and fellow guest Jennifer Garner about being parents of three.

Corden asked Legend whether his kids want to play his music on car rides together.

"Especially my son. He's literally like my biggest fan," the proud dad shared of son Miles Theodore, 4½.

"He knows all of my songs and not only does he know the songs, he's like Rainman with the lengths of the songs. He remembers how long each song is, he's like, 'Actually, "Green Light" is a little longer than this one," he said of Miles.

Legend admitted that it's been "embarrassing" when other parents notice him dropping the kids off with his own music blaring.

"My kids go to school with Jay Z and Beyoncé's kids," he joked. "And I'm pulling up playing my music loud... it's embarrassing."

Legend shares son Miles and daughters Esti Maxine, 3 months, and Luna Simone, 7, with wife Chrissy Teigen.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with their kids. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

The family spent time in Italy earlier this month, posing for family pictures in Venice as they celebrated Easter.

"Happy Easter from me and my babies!" the singer wrote.

"Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕" Teigen posted to Instagram, showing off the family in their Easter finery exploring the city, riding a gondola — and even engaging in a game of Uno, with Esti giving an adorable smile over her mom's hand of cards.

Teigen explained the day prior on Instagram the significance Venice has to her and Legend. "John and I first came here in 2007 when we were just a couple of crazy child-free kids," she wrote, captioning another set of cute family shots. "It was the dead of winter, absolutely freezing cold and john fondly remembers my single faux urban outfitters fur hat that adorned me every day and night."

"We took the water bus everywhere and ran through the alleys, making out like a couple of doofuses in lurve," she recalled. "Who never would have thought we'd be back with babies of our own."