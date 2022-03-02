John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and big sister Luna supported Miles from the sidelines at his first T-ball practice on Monday

John Legend Snaps Adorable Family Selfie at Miles' First T-Ball Practice — See the Cute Pic!

Miles Theodore had the best cheerleaders at his first T-ball practice!

On Monday, John Legend, 43, shared a family selfie to Instagram featuring his wife Chrissy Teigen, 36, and their 5-year-old daughter Luna Simone as they watched son Miles, 3, take the field at T-ball practice.

In the sun-filled selfie, Luna rests her head on Teigen, who is snuggled up to her singer husband. The trio smiles for the camera while sitting in a grassy area.

"Spectators at Miles's first T-ball practice!" the "All of Me" singer captioned the snap.

Chrissy Teigen, Miles Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen also posted an adorable shot of Miles to her Instagram Story in which he wears a baseball helmet and a t-shirt with his name taped to the front.

"I can't take it!!" writes Teigen.

Earlier this month, Teigen revealed on social media that she had begun IVF treatments, a little over a year after she suffered a pregnancy loss of her third child — son Jack.

The post on her account came after Teigen shared a since-expired Instagram Story, which showed a series of IVF injectables. "Here we go again," she captioned the photo.

In a post on her feed, Teigen confirmed that she is undergoing IVF once again.

"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"