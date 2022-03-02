John Legend Snaps Adorable Family Selfie at Miles' First T-Ball Practice — See the Cute Pic!
Miles Theodore had the best cheerleaders at his first T-ball practice!
On Monday, John Legend, 43, shared a family selfie to Instagram featuring his wife Chrissy Teigen, 36, and their 5-year-old daughter Luna Simone as they watched son Miles, 3, take the field at T-ball practice.
In the sun-filled selfie, Luna rests her head on Teigen, who is snuggled up to her singer husband. The trio smiles for the camera while sitting in a grassy area.
"Spectators at Miles's first T-ball practice!" the "All of Me" singer captioned the snap.
Teigen also posted an adorable shot of Miles to her Instagram Story in which he wears a baseball helmet and a t-shirt with his name taped to the front.
"I can't take it!!" writes Teigen.
Earlier this month, Teigen revealed on social media that she had begun IVF treatments, a little over a year after she suffered a pregnancy loss of her third child — son Jack.
The post on her account came after Teigen shared a since-expired Instagram Story, which showed a series of IVF injectables. "Here we go again," she captioned the photo.
In a post on her feed, Teigen confirmed that she is undergoing IVF once again.
"hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.
"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"
"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."