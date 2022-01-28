John Legend Sings Viral 'Best Friends' TikTok Song About 'Twin' Son Miles, 3: 'CTRL+C, CTRL+V'
John Legend is embracing the fact that his son might truly be his clone.
After sharing a video of his daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3 — whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen — one of the singer's followers commented, "OMG they look like mini versions of their parents it's crazy."
The 12-time Grammy Award winner, 43 — who's been using his account to turn popular TikTok songs into ballads — then responded with a video singing viral song "Twinnem" by Coi Leray, showing off his "best friend" Miles.
As Legend sang, the clip featured several photos of the father-son duo looking nearly identical as followers raved in the comments about the family resemblance. He captioned the post with the computer commands for copy and paste, writing, "ctrl+c, ctrl+v."
Teigen shared the video on Instagram Thursday, writing, "oh my god John's label made him do TikTok and it's honestly not half bad."
Earlier this month, Legend shared a fun-filled weekend with his mini-me. The EGOT winner had Saturday brunch with Miles, posting a sweet photo from their meal to Instagram. "My brunch buddy," Legend captioned the photo.
He also took Miles to a Los Angeles Lakers game, sharing a photo of the masked duo sitting court-side with a special edition NBA 75th anniversary jeweled basketball. "Lakers game with Miles. He knows @kingjames from Space Jam and that's it!" he wrote.
Their weekend also included a trip to the Petersen Automotive Museum, where they paid a visit to a life-sized model of Lightning McQueen from Cars.
Last month, Legend was able to celebrate his 43rd birthday with his entire family and shared adorable photos of both Miles and Luna on Instagram.
In the snaps, Legend attempts to play cards while Luna is wrapped around his shoulders as they both smile. Other pictures show both kids playing with their dad as they lay on the floor hugging his ankles.
"Lots of birthday love from my babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️" the dad of two wrote.