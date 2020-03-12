John Legend Sings as His Kids 'Interpretive Dance' to His Sweet New Song

John Legend doesn’t need any backup dancers when he’s got daughter Luna Simone and son Miles Theodore around!

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a heartwarming video of himself serenading his two children with one of his new songs in their California home, while the youngsters danced around to their dad’s sweet tunes.

“#ConversationsInTheDark with interpretive dance by Luna & Miles, America’s most inexperienced dance troupe,” Legend, 41, shared on Instagram alongside the cute video.

In the footage, the father of two sits at the piano, overlooked by a shelf with his countless awards. Meanwhile, 3½-year-old Luna dances around next to her dad in adorable pink rain boots with a pink bow to match. Her 1-year-old brother Miles plays around with a toy car at first, before he also joins in on the family fun.

“They get Best Choreography lol. Especially when Miles throws the toy in lmao,” one fan commented on the Instagram post, while a second wrote, “This is so pure. You have the voice of an angel, John. ❤️.”

“I wonder if they think everyone’s Daddy just casually sings an amazing song, at the piano….ya know…normal Dad stuff!😊💫,” another fan added.

The famous dad — and PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive — crooned the loving lyrics from his latest song, “Conversations in the Dark,” which is the title track off of his upcoming album by the same name.

“Well, in my eyes you are perfect/ As you are/ I will never try to change you, change you/ I will always want the same you, same you,” Legend crooned to his children. “Swear on everything I pray to/ That I won’t break your heart.”

“I’ll be there when you get lonely, lonely,” he continued. “Keep the secrets that you told me, told me/ And your love is all you owe me/ And I won’t break your heart.”

While Luna was all smiles in front of the camera as she danced to her dad’s melodic voice, mom Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that her daughter dislikes taking photos.

“She definitely hates photos, paparazzi, anything,” Teigen told PEOPLE in February. “She does everything you see on my Instagram for a quarter or a Sour Patch Kid.”

The Lip Sync Battle star also opened up about the online mom shamers, who often come for her when she posts photos of Luna and Miles. For the most part, the mom of two said she’s stopped taking their comments to heart.

“It’s gotten better for sure,” Teigen said. “I would love to be able to say that it doesn’t get to me at all but you start to gain this sort of empathy for people. You understand that not necessarily everything they say comes from a bad place.”

“Sometimes people are just trying to help, but you really never know and it’s an adventure every single time,” she added. “You start to learn what you’re able to take and what you’re not able to take.”

Both of their children will be celebrating birthdays this spring — Luna in April followed by Miles in May — and Teigen said she has started doing some preliminary planning.

“Miles only in this entire world likes cars and Elmo so he’s going to have a cars-Elmo birthday,” she said. “Luna wants a big number 4 cake. She’s very set on that but she changes so often. She used to be so easy and she’s a little too young for Disneyland. We tried that last year and that was a mistake, so we’ll see.”