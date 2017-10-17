'Daddy's Home!' Chrissy Teigen Shares Snap of Shirtless John Legend and Daughter Luna Reuniting After European Tour

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

John Legend is home from the European leg of his tour - and of course, wife Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna were there to greet him with open arms

The Legend has reentered the building!

That would be John Legend, who recently returned home to wife Chrissy Teigen and their 18-month-old daughter Luna Simone after wrapping the European leg of his Darkness and Light Tour.

A new photo shared by Teigen late Monday evening featured a shirtless Legend holding his baby girl, who’s wrapped in a towel while her dad flashes the camera a huge smile.

“Daddy’s home!!” the model and Lip Sync Battle host, 31, wrote on top of the sweet image.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Is Planning a Son With John Legend!



The father-daughter reunion was much anticipated for the singer, 38, who shared a heartwarming video to his own Instagram account ahead of his return to the U.S. (His tour resumes on Nov. 4, concluding with five dates throughout South Africa.)

In the clip, Legend serenades Teigen and Luna with an a cappella rendition of his tune “Coming Home,” singing, “It may be long to get me there / It feels like I’ve been everywhere / But you know that I’ll be coming home.”

“Hi @chrissyteigen. Hi Luna,” the proud dad and husband captioned the tribute.

The overflowing love between the couple and their daughter may have another outlet soon. For InStyle’s November cover story, the Cravings author opened up about trying for another baby soon through in vitro fertilization — the same method they used to conceive Luna.

The frozen embryo that Teigen will have implanted within the coming months is the spouses’ final one from fertility treatments she underwent years ago. She told InStyle that they started with 20 embryos, but that number was narrowed down to three after screening and based on what was “going to be good for [my] body.”