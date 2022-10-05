John Legend Shares Sweet Photo of Luna and Miles Making Silly Faces - and Ready for Halloween!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids' personalities were on display in the latest photo shared by the proud dad

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on October 5, 2022 12:59 PM
Luna and Miles; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Photo: John Legend Instagram; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kids are tapping into their silly sides.

The couple's 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son posed in a photo shared by the "All of Me" singer on Instagram Tuesday.

Luna Simone strikes a model pose, bending her leg to show off her brown boots and popping her hip in a tulle orange skirt. She wore a Halloween-print orange t-shirt with ghosts and pumpkins, topped with a black leather jacket as she raised her index finger to her chin.

Miles Theodore poses beside her in a black hoodie, yellow t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers. He has his hands raised and an excited face on, with his mouth wide open in a smile.

Legend simply captioned the post with two red hearts.

Speaking on Audacy's Check In last week, Legend told the host that the couple is "excited" ahead of welcoming a new addition early next year.

"We've got a few more months before Chrissy is expecting to deliver. We're really anticipating it," Legend shared.

Noting that the time since they experienced pregnancy loss has been "difficult," Legend said that the family is "feeling so optimistic this time."

"We've spent quite a bit of time with our kids now, Luna is 6 and Miles is 4, so we've grown as parents and we're ready to bring another baby into the world," he said, before adding, "I could see us going for four.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>, john legend
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Last week, Teigen, 36, shared that her kids are "very excited" about their new sibling and that they learned about her pregnancy early on as she spoke with PEOPLE at EPIC's celebration of National Parents Day Off.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," Teigen explained.

"They've been excited for a long time," she added of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

