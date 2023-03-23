John Legend Shares the Sex Advice He and Wife Chrissy Teigen Follow as Parents: 'Lock the Door'

John Legend has some advice for other parents who struggle to find time to be intimate while their kids are at home.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, the dad of three, 44, noted that it can be difficult to have alone time with Teigen when their three kids are around. The couple is parents to daughters Esti Maxine, 9 weeks, Luna Simone, 7 next month, and son Miles Theodore, 4½.

"Lock the door if you have kids," he said with a laugh. "Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room. If we ever want to have a good time, we have to lock the door."

Asked if it's ever an issue that Teigen's mom also lives with the couple, Legend told host Alex Cooper, "She's not the issue, it's the kids."

"You have to find time," he added of keeping his relationship fresh with Teigen. "You still have to do those romantic gestures and make an effort. You can't take things for granted, especially if you've been together for a long time."

"If you allow yourself to just get in a rut, you've got to go on a date, do some fun things, make some romantic gestures," he continued.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend kiss baby daughter Esti on both cheeks. Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Legend and Teigen welcomed their third baby together, daughter Esti, on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."