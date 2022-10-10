John Legend Shares Adorable Photos of Son Miles' First NFL Game

On Sunday, the "All of Me" singer and son Miles Theodore cheered on the Los Angeles Rams

By
Published on October 10, 2022 05:42 PM
John Legend and son
Photo: John Legend/Instagram

John Legend is winning serious parenting points.

On Sunday, the "All of Me" singer took son Miles Theodore to the 4-year-old's first NFL match where the duo supported the Los Angeles Rams.

Legend, 43, shared some sweet photos from their special day writing in the Instagram caption, "Miles's first NFL game! Thank you @rams!"

One snapshot shows a snap of the father-son duo in their seats at the SoFi Stadium. Another image from the post features Legend and Miles cuddling up to each other while standing on the grass field at the stadium. One other snap includes a photo of Miles rocking an LA Rams hat during the outing.

Earlier this month, the "Ordinary People" crooner posted a sweet photo of son Miles and daughter Luna Simone, 6, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen tapping into their silly sides while getting into the Halloween spirits.

In the photo, Luna struck a model pose, bending her leg to show off her brown boots and popping her hip in a tulle orange skirt. She wore a Halloween-print orange t-shirt with ghosts and pumpkins and completed the look with a black leather jacket.

Meanwhile, Miles posed beside her in a black hoodie, yellow t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers

In August, Teigen, 36, and Legend announced on Instagram that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

While speaking to PEOPLE last month, Teigen shared that her kids are "very excited" about their new sibling and that they learned about her pregnancy early on.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said at the time. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," Teigen told PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They've been excited for a long time," she added of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."

Related Articles
Luna and Miles; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
John Legend Shares Sweet Photo of Luna and Miles Making Silly Faces - and Ready for Halloween!
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Cute PJ Set: 'Dress for the Job You Want'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Prime Video brings The Blue Room to SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
John Legend Says He Could See Him and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen 'Going for Four' Kids
John Legend
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Can 'Finally' Feel Her Baby: 'Don't Need to Text My Doc'
Chrissy Teigen Is Having Fun During Pregnancy: ‘I love This Makeup, I Love This Length – and I Lovvvvvvvvve Escape Rooms’
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump After a Fun-Filled Outing with Friends
Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 14, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Chrissy Teigen Told Her Kids About Pregnancy Days After IVF Transfer: 'They've Been Excited'
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Cravings 'Comical at This Point' as She Eats Squeezable Cheese
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump in Family Getaway Photos — See the Snaps!
John Legend, miles
John Legend's Son Miles Dances on Dad's Shoulders During Virtual Meeting: 'Loves to Zoom-Bomb'
will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at. looking like a g, maybe h
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She'll Name Her Baby with the 'Letter My Boobs Stop Growing At'
Chrissy Teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump While Basking in Beautiful Italian Scenery
Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Pictures in a Photo Dump from Family Vacation
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Loss of Her Baby Son Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion
Chrissy Teigen's new bump pic
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She's Ready for Her Bump to 'Just Be Huge Already' in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes 44 People Helped Create Her 'Thirst Trap' Selfie to Reveal Baby News