John Legend is winning serious parenting points.

On Sunday, the "All of Me" singer took son Miles Theodore to the 4-year-old's first NFL match where the duo supported the Los Angeles Rams.

Legend, 43, shared some sweet photos from their special day writing in the Instagram caption, "Miles's first NFL game! Thank you @rams!"

One snapshot shows a snap of the father-son duo in their seats at the SoFi Stadium. Another image from the post features Legend and Miles cuddling up to each other while standing on the grass field at the stadium. One other snap includes a photo of Miles rocking an LA Rams hat during the outing.

Earlier this month, the "Ordinary People" crooner posted a sweet photo of son Miles and daughter Luna Simone, 6, whom he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen tapping into their silly sides while getting into the Halloween spirits.

In the photo, Luna struck a model pose, bending her leg to show off her brown boots and popping her hip in a tulle orange skirt. She wore a Halloween-print orange t-shirt with ghosts and pumpkins and completed the look with a black leather jacket.

Meanwhile, Miles posed beside her in a black hoodie, yellow t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers

In August, Teigen, 36, and Legend announced on Instagram that they are expecting a rainbow baby after suffering a pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

While speaking to PEOPLE last month, Teigen shared that her kids are "very excited" about their new sibling and that they learned about her pregnancy early on.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said at the time. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," Teigen told PEOPLE.

"They've been excited for a long time," she added of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."