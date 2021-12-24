"Christmas is all about the kids," John Legend recently told PEOPLE

John Legend Shares Adorable Snap of Luna and Miles on Christmas Eve: 'Our Mischievous Elves'

Luna Simone and Miles Theodore are ready for Christmas!

On Friday, John Legend kicked off Christmas Eve morning by sharing an adorable photo of his two children, daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, smiling outside together during their holiday getaway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet shot, Luna and Miles stand on top of a wooden chair in a grassy area. Both children dress in chic Gucci outfits — Luna in a silver and blue dress and Miles in gingham pants and a yellow button-down.

Keeping with the festive spirit, Luna holds a red and green Christmas cracker as she poses for the picture.

"Merry Christmas Eve from our mischievous elves," Legend, 42, writes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mom Chrissy Teigen, 36, also shared the photo to her Instagram page, writing, "These came out of me !"

Leading up to Christmas, pictures of Teigen and Legend's holiday trip were shared to Teigen's Instagram account.

The family is staying in a cabin with rustic wood paneling and a brick-encased cast iron fireplace (perfect for toasting marshmallows, which the kids particularly seemed to enjoy). Teigen even made lentil soup and late-night noodles in the home's kitchen, which looks out to the homey living room.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE caught up with Legend ahead of his performance at Nordstrom's A Legendary Holiday event at Nordstrom's flagship store in New York City, where the EGOT-winner discussed his family's love for the holidays.

The dad of two explained that now that Luna is "old enough to really know what's going on" and Miles is "just figuring things out," that their family is just starting to create their own Christmas traditions.

As for what the kiddos are getting for Christmas this year? "Miles tells us he wants an airplane," he noted, while Luna asked for "a unicorn."