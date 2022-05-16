"We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family," John Legend says of suffering a pregnancy loss of his third baby with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Says Loss of Son Jack 'Tested' Him and Chrissy Teigen: 'It Strengthened Our Resolve'

John Legend is continuing to open up about his grieving experience after the loss of his son Jack.

In September 2020, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and Legend lost their son, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy. The model wrote in an Instagram post at the time that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, Legend tells The Guardian in a new interview that the couple was "tested" by the miscarriage.

"It was a tragedy," he says. "But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other. We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family."

The "All of Me" singer, 43, also discussed the couple's decision to publicly share heartbreaking hospital photos following their pregnancy loss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was raw, sharing our experience," says the Grammy winner. "I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened."

Legend, who shares son Miles, 3, and daughter Luna, 6, with Teigen, adds he was "amazed by the outpouring of love and support we felt" after they shared their story.

"Also, we found out how many other families have gone through this. It was a powerful and brave thing that Chrissy did to share that because it made so many people feel like they were seen and that they weren't alone," he continues.

chrissy teigen Credit: chrissy teigen/instagram

Legend additionally reveals that his upcoming album, set to release later this year, includes tracks inspired by the loss of Jack.

"There's music dealing with grief and what it feels like to mourn, and to try to pick up the pieces after you've lost something. When you lose a pregnancy and you have to go through that grief together, it can be really difficult for a family," he tells the outlet. "Hopefully creating music out of it can be healing for me and for other people too."

Legend and Teigen, 36, recently shared their hopes of expanding their family.

chrissy teigen, john legend Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty

Teigen first revealed via social media in February that she had begun IVF treatments.

"Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos," she wrote.

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she added, before promising her followers that should she get pregnant, she will "be the one to tell you."