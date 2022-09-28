John Legend Says He Could See Him and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen 'Going for Four' Kids

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are looking forward to their future.

Speaking on Audacy's Check In on Tuesday, the "All of Me" singer told host Bru that the couple is "excited" ahead of welcoming a new addition early next year.

"We've got a few more months before Chrissy is expecting to deliver. We're really anticipating it," Legend shared.

Noting that the time since they experienced pregnancy loss has been "difficult," Legend said that the family is "feeling so optimistic this time."

"We've spent quite a bit of time with our kids now, Luna is 6 and Miles is 4, so we've grown as parents and we're ready to bring another baby into the world," he said, before adding, "I could see us going for four.

When it comes to picturing their future, Legend said he and Teigen "envision growing old together, having three or four kids and having them come over for Sunday dinner, having grandkids when the time is right."

Last week, the pregnant cookbook author, 36, gave fans an update on her pregnancy cravings when she shared a new snap on Instagram of her lounging on the couch with a can of squeezable cheese and a half-eaten package of crackers.

In the photo, Teigen put her baby bump on display as she relaxed in a pair of gray leggings and a black top.

"Comical at this point," she wrote of her snack choice.

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Recently speaking with PEOPLE at EPIC's celebration of National Parents Day Off, Teigen, who co-hosted the event, shared that her kids are "very excited" about their family's new addition and that they learned about her pregnancy early on.

"Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant," she said. "I told them very, very early."

"They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside Mommy's belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that's happened before," she explained.

"They've been excited for a long time," added Teigen of her two kids. "I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them because they've known since the day. But they've been really very excited."