John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen's Decision to Share Photos of Late Son Jack Was 'Really Powerful'

John Legend is singing his praise for wife Chrissy Teigen.

While chatting with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the musician, 43, opened up about Teigen's decision to post photos of their late son Jack and how he initially struggled to publicly share the news of their pregnancy loss.

Teigen, 36, and Legend — who share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 3 — are currently expecting another baby. In September 2020, Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss with the couple's third baby, son Jack, due to partial placenta abruption.

"It was difficult, and I was hesitant to share it," Legend said in the interview. "I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people."

"Way more people than anybody realizes go through this," he continued. "They told us they felt alone a lot of times, and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it and there was a community of people going through it."

The "All of Me" singer reiterated: "I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it, because it helped a lot of people."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Legend went on to reveal during his chat with Desert Island Discs that her heard from many friends after the loss of his child, all fathers too who wanted to provide solace.

"It's hard to try to comfort anyone that's going through it because there's no real comfort," he explained. "You're always going to feel that loss. It kind of spreads over time, so it doesn't feel as heavy over time, but you'll never forget it."

The artist also revealed that select tunes on his upcoming eighth studio album, LEGEND — out Sept. 19 — will touch on the loss of Jack and the feelings he experienced afterward.

"Some of the songs are about coping with loss and grief and when you feel broken," Legend said. "Those experiences I was able to channel into the music."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Back in 2020, Teigen opened up about losing Jack at 20 weeks and her decision to post photos of her grieving his loss on social media in a moving essay for Medium.

"I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was," she wrote. "I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell."

"It didn't make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles," Teigen continued. "And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

She added at the time: "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Another Baby 22 Months After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

Last week, Teigen announced that she and Legend are expecting a rainbow baby following their pregnancy loss.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she captioned the snaps, which saw her sporting a crop top and lace underwear. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of Jack. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," Teigen continued. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"