John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Was a 'Quarantine Surprise': 'We're Very Excited'

The couple, who are already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, revealed on Thursday that they are expecting their third child together

John Legend says Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy was unplanned.

On Monday, the Grammy winner, 41, appeared on the Today show, telling host Craig Melvin that his newly announced baby-on-the-way was a surprise for the couple. Legend and Teigen, 34 — who are already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2 — revealed the news in his "Wild" music video on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say,” Legend said. “But we're very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well-wishes we've gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much.”

Over the weekend, Teigen revealed that she didn't know she was pregnant when she recently underwent breast implant removal surgery. The cookbook author explained that a pre-surgery pregnancy test showed a negative, but another test a few weeks later was positive.

“And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before,” she shared on Twitter.

Teigen learned the news on June 19, the day Legend released his latest album Bigger Love. “I was scared,” she recalled. “Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt ... bad,” added Teigen, who conceived Luna and Miles through in vitro fertilization.

Continuing, she wrote, “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Teigen went on to say that despite the good news she’s still “very worried,” writing: “Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe.”

“IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it. I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could,” she added.

As for how her kids are taking the news, Teigen revealed that they’re not on the same page. “Luna is very, very excited,” she wrote. “Miles, not so much. Jealous!”

Legend previously opened up to PEOPLE that his priority as a husband is being a “rock” for Teigen. “Being a good husband is about communicating and listening to what your partner needs and wants,” he said at the time. “A lot of it is being trustworthy, being dependable, being someone they can rely on. They want security and to know someone has their back. Hopefully, I do that for Chrissy.”

Legend also explained how becoming parents strengthened the couple's bond. The two tied the knot in 2013.