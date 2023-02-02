John Legend Reveals the Sweet Inspiration Behind Baby Daughter Esti's Name

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed daughter Esti Maxine last month

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on February 2, 2023
Photo: john legend/Instagram

John Legend is opening up about the meaningful family connection tied to his newborn daughter's name.

The musician, 44, and wife Chrissy Teigen, 37, welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13, joining daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. Speaking to E! News about the new addition, Legend shared that the infant's moniker comes from his side of the family.

"It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther," he shared. "It wasn't intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, 'Oh, my great-grandmother's name was Esther.' "

As for Esti's middle name, Legend said the moniker Maxine comes from another relative.

"We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine," he added. "So, it's a lot of my family in the name."

The proud father confirmed the news of their baby's birth hours after his child's arrival while chatting with a crowd during a private concert on Jan. 13.

"What a blessed day," he said, adding that he "didn't get a lot of sleep" but he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

The couple gave the world a first glimpse of the newest family member six days later on Jan. 19 with a sweet photo alongside her siblings.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," cookbook author Teigen wrote on Instagram.

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," Teigen said. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

