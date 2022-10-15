John Legend Shares Adorable Family Video — See Their Matching Outfits!

October 15, 2022
John Legend has unveiled a limited-edition varsity jacket — and debuted it with a family video on Instagram!

Legend, 43, and wife Chrissy Teigen tried on their jackets alongside their children, Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4, in the video posted Friday.

The "All of Me" singer wrote in the post's caption, "Luna, Miles and Mommy approve the new LEGEND jackets!"

In the video, the family is seen taking photos of each other with a disposable camera while stylishly rocking the white jackets that have the word "Legend" appropriately written on the back.

The jackets were designed by fashion stylist David Thomas.

Thomas, 56, has frequently collaborated with the 12-time Grammy winner. Legend has donned Thomas' designs at events ranging from concert appearances to his time as a mentor on The Voice.

Their new collaboration comes a month after LEGEND, his eighth studio album, was released.

It is an exciting time for Legend and his family. Teigen announced in August that the couple is expecting a baby, nearly two years after suffering a pregnancy loss.

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she said at the time. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

In September, Teigen spoke with PEOPLE about being grateful along her journey.

Noting that she will now "enter everything with a lot of hope" following the loss of Jack, Teigen said, "I think with a lot of things that happened to me, when you've seen the worst, or you've been through something incredibly hard, you almost feel ready for anything."

