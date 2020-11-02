John Legend Got a Matching 'Jack' Tattoo with Wife Chrissy Teigen in Honor of Their Late Son

"We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility," John Legend previously said about losing his son Jack

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend memorialized their late son Jack with a special tribute.

The couple, who lost their baby boy after 20 weeks of pregnancy, got matching tattoos of Jack's name on their wrists. "JACK @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!" celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winter Stone, shared on Instagram Monday, along with photos of Teigen and Legend's "Jack" tattoos, which were written in cursive script.

Teigen, 34, first unveiled her new tattoo two days prior when she and The Voice coach, 41, were having a date night.

Stone previously gave Legend and the Cravings cookbook author a family-themed tattoo. Above her "Jack" tattoo, Teigen has one which reads "John – Luna – Miles," a nod to her husband and their daughter Luna Simone, 4, and 2-year-old son Miles Theodore.

Legend has a matching tattoo featuring the names, "Chrissy – Luna – Miles."

And last October, Teigen shared another Winter Stone creation on her left arm: the dates of her father Ron Teigen Sr., mother Vilailuck Teigen, husband Legend and their children's birthdays in black ink.

Following the heartbreaking news of their baby Jack, Teigen, who was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption, wrote a heartbreaking essay about the difficult experience of losing her son and explained in the essay that she decided to open up about her experience "because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so."

"Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she wrote.

In October, Legend dedicated an emotional performance of "Never Break" to his wife during this year's Billboard Music Awards. "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility," he wrote on Instagram after the awards show.

"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break," the EGOT winner continued.