John Legend and Daughter Luna Simone, 2, Sweetly Sing "Baby Shark" and Sport Matching Sunglasses

John Legend may have a plethora of musical hits, but it’s clear his daughter Luna Simone‘s favorite song is not one of her father’s but rather “Baby Shark.”

On Tuesday, Legend, 40, shared a clip of himself and little Luna, 2, jamming out to the popular kids tune, which officially hit the Billboard Hot 100 in January.

“Luna, do you know what’s on my shirt?” the “All of Me” singer asks Luna in the clip, pointing at his shark adorned shirt.

“Yeah,” Luna replies. “Daddy Shark.”

Legend then breaks out into song, crooning the lyrics to “Baby Shark,” prompting Luna to sing along.

“Daddy shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo,” Legend and Luna sing before the little tot takes it away, belting out “Mommy shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo.”

Legend also shared a selfie of himself and Luna after their musical moment, which shows them wearing matching round metal sunglasses. Luna was pictured wearing Ray-Bans.

“Daddy Shark + Luna Shark,” Legend captioned the post.

Legend and Luna’s “Baby Shark” jam session marks the second music party they’ve had within the last week.

On March 21, Legend posted a sweet clip of himself, Luna, his wife Chrissy Teigen and their baby son Miles Theodore dancing to “Recuerdame” by Miguel.

“Tonight’s dance party,” Legend captioned the video, which shows Teigen, 33, cradling little Miles, 10 months, as Legend spins Luna in circles.

In addition to their many family bonding moments, Legend and Teigen celebrated a major milestone recently when they presented Luna, who turns 3 next month, with a brand new, big girl bed.

In a video shared by Teigen, Luna peered up at the big bed as Legend told her, “This is where you’re going to sleep from now on.”

Teigen joined in with her husband’s sentiments, asking Luna, “Isn’t it so pretty? You want to get up there?” which prompted the toddler to nod and trot excitedly towards the bed.

Placing one foot on the stool, Luna suddenly paused, noticing that something was amiss, and turned around with her hands on her hips.

Chrissy Teigen with Miles and Luna Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Walking across the room to where her cuddly stuffed animals were, she asked her parents, “Why you take these out?” and began to gather her toy bunny, teddy bear, Paddington Bear, and Tiana doll into her arms.

Meanwhile, her parents and Teigen’s mother Vilailuck Teigen, who sat in the bedroom’s armchair, struggled to hold in their giggles.