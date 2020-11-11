John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen 'Hold on to What Makes Us Optimistic' After Pregnancy Loss

"It's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," the singer said

John Legend is showing gratitude for those who supported him and wife Chrissy Teigen after they suffered a pregnancy loss.

The couple lost their baby son, whom they named Jack, after 20 weeks of pregnancy, Teigen, 34, revealed on Instagram on Sept. 30. In a heartbreaking personal essay last month, the model and cookbook author opened up about being diagnosed "with partial placenta abruption," recalling the moment after she had spent time at the hospital due to heavy bleeding when "it was time to say goodbye" to her baby.

Legend, 41, told Entertainment Tonight that the couple — who share daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2 — received an overwhelming amount of "love and support" after sharing the news.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too, and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he said. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."

"Whenever we go through personal challenges — and I think challenges as a nation — I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic, what makes us hopeful. Hold on to the things that bring us joy," added Legend to the outlet. "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold on to the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."

In her emotional essay published last month, Teigen recalled what it was like taking the black-and-white photos that she shared on Instagram, which showed her and Legend in the hospital room with their late baby. She wrote that she "explained to a very hesitant John that I needed [the photos], and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it."

"He hated it. I could tell," Teigen wrote. "It didn't make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

As for those who might have something negative to say about the pictures: "I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it's something you wouldn't have done," Teigen added.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Shares the Sweet Way Daughter Luna Honored Baby Jack as Family Receives His Ashes

"I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like," she wrote. "These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Teigen concluded by explaining that she wrote the essay "because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so."