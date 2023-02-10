John Legend Sweetly Kisses Baby Daughter Esti as They Snuggle in Adorable New Photo

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 12:40 PM
John Legend and baby
Photo: John Legend/Instagram

John Legend is soaking up every moment with his newborn daughter.

The musician, 43, posted an adorable photo on Instagram Thursday, showing him snuggling with 4-week-old daughter Esti Maxine as he gives her a kiss on the head.

In the photo, baby Esti rests on Legend's chest while wearing a pale pink onesie as the "All of Me" singer holds her close. He simply captioned the post with two red heart emojis.

Legend, who welcomed daughter Esti with wife Chrissy Teigen last month, appeared on Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where he got candid about the obstacles he and Teigen faced while trying to conceive their daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told host Jennifer Hudson. "We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children. We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone."

Legend and Teigen, 37, are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½. They previously suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020.

"A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," Legend continued. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

He also said that he and his wife had been concerned for a bit about whether Luna and Miles would take to the new baby.

"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," he said. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
John Legend Talks 'Challenges' He and Chrissy Teigen Faced on Journey to Welcoming New Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen and baby Estie
Chrissy Teigen Nurses Baby Esti in Sweet Video as She Says They Have a 'Lot of Boob Time' Together
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Reveals the Sweet Inspiration Behind Baby Daughter Esti's Name
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn7jPvZv9F2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link chrissyteigen Verified Too 😎 for school but still going to school because it’s important 4h
Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Luna and Miles — Looking All Grown Up! — After Birth of New Baby Esti
John Legend Rollout
John Legend on How He Gives Chrissy Teigen a 'Break' as She Recovers from Delivering Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen baby
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Shot of Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Close-Up Photo of Daughter Esti's Face: 'Out Here Lookin Like a Baby'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn3JzmIrNgh/?hl=en johnlegend's profile picture johnlegend Verified Our new love. ❤️ 43m
John Legend Shares His First Photo with His and Chrissy Teigen's Baby Esti Maxine: 'Our New Love'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her and John Legend's Baby Girl, Esti Maxine: 'Full of Love'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/3022299370948783789/ — Chrissy Teigen Returns to Hospital to 'Bandage' C-Section Wound After Daughter Esti's Birth
Chrissy Teigen Says She Has to 'Bandage Together' Her Wound After Daughter Esti Maxine's Birth
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Prime Video brings The Blue Room to SXSW on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen's Decision to Share Photos of Late Son Jack Was 'Really Powerful'
john legend
John Legend and Son Miles Watch NFL Game Together over FaceTime — See the Sweet Photo!
John Legend at SiriusXM and Pandora, Kimberly Wilson attend Home On Tour featuring John Legend, presented by Ashley x Pandora, on March 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
John Legend Says Miles and Luna Are 'Excited' for a Potential Sibling: 'They Know We Are Trying'