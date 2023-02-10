John Legend Sweetly Kisses Baby Daughter Esti as They Snuggle in Adorable New Photo

John Legend is soaking up every moment with his newborn daughter.

The musician, 43, posted an adorable photo on Instagram Thursday, showing him snuggling with 4-week-old daughter Esti Maxine as he gives her a kiss on the head.

In the photo, baby Esti rests on Legend's chest while wearing a pale pink onesie as the "All of Me" singer holds her close. He simply captioned the post with two red heart emojis.

Legend, who welcomed daughter Esti with wife Chrissy Teigen last month, appeared on Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where he got candid about the obstacles he and Teigen faced while trying to conceive their daughter.

"We've been open about it because we've had challenges," Legend told host Jennifer Hudson. "We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children. We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone."

Legend and Teigen, 37, are also parents to son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½. They previously suffered a pregnancy loss with son Jack in September 2020.

"A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it," Legend continued. "And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

He also said that he and his wife had been concerned for a bit about whether Luna and Miles would take to the new baby.

"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," he said. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13, with Legend confirming the news at a private concert, saying that they welcomed "the little baby this morning" and that though he "didn't get a lot of sleep" he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

A few days later, Teigen shared the first official photo of their baby daughter being held by big sister Luna and big brother Miles on Instagram.