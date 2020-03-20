John Legend Has Had to 'Be Creative' to Keep His Kids Entertained amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Like many parents out there, Savannah Guthrie is spending a lot of time with her family these days amid the coronavirus pandemic — and having to continue to come up with new ways to keep her young children entertained all day.

During Friday’s episode of the Today show, Guthrie, who has been working from home for most of the week since coming down with a “minor sore throat,” asked fellow parent John Legend for some advice on how to keep two kids occupied day after day.

“Hey John, what are you doing with those — I know you’ve got two toddlers under 5,” she said, referencing the crooner’s 1-year-old son Miles Theodore and daughter Luna Simone, 3.

Guthrie went on to point out that just like Legend, both she and her Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb — whose daughter Hayley Joy celebrated her third birthday last month — are in the same exact boat.

“Asking for a friend, what do you guys do with them?” Guthrie, who’s mom to son Charles “Charley” Max, 3, and daughter Vale, 5 joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"Asking for a friend, what do you guys do with them?" @savannahguthrie asks @johnlegend how he's keeping his kids occupied pic.twitter.com/W1IMhm92qK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 20, 2020

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Wishes She Had Kids and Is Home ‘Bored’ amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Opening up about how difficult it’s been to “find stuff to do all the time,” Legend said both he and wife Chrissy Teigen have definitely had to get “creative.”

“Well, we rented a house on the beach because we figured it’d be easier to entertain them with the beach here. We’re just trying to find stuff to do all the time,” he said. “You don’t realize how hard it is to figure it out until you’re thrown in this situation where you just got to be creative.”

“Our school has been helpful.They’ve been sending us little activities to do and even the music teacher from the school sent little songs and things for them to do on their Instagram page,” he added. “We’re just trying to find little activities that’ll keep them entertained.”

Legend went on to point out that while his children “don’t even know much about what’s going on,” he and his wife are trying to stay positive.

“You’re just trying to entertain them and make them feel love and try not to go crazy,” he added with a laugh.

In the past week, Legend has not only donned matching crab-print swimsuits with his children, he’s also live-streamed a concert on Instagram, which featured cameos from his kids and his wife, who wore a “simple house towel” for the occasion.

Image zoom Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and John Legend NBC

RELATED: How to Work from Home with Kids During the Coronavirus Quarantine (and Not Lose Your Mind)

Guthrie, 48, announced on Tuesday that she would be anchoring the Today show from her house out of an “abundance of caution.”

“Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose,” she wrote on Twitter, as she shared a photo of her basement studio.

“This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time – but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us,” she added.

Joking about the unique set-up on Wednesday’s episode, Guthrie joked: “Well now we’re really social distancing aren’t we, Hoda?”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.